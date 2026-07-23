Flashscore sources: Juventus eye Vicario move as Martinez deal stalls this summer

Juventus are stepping up interest in Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as they grow increasingly frustrated in their attempts to sign first-choice target Emiliano Martinez.

Juve are in the market for a new goalkeeper and have been exploring options throughout the summer.

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Their primary plan was to pursue Martinez, with the expectation that negotiations would become more straightforward once the World Cup had concluded. However, that has yet to materialise.

As of Wednesday evening, club-to-club talks have failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting Juventus to accelerate their search for alternative targets.

On July 6, we revealed on Flashscore how Juventus were beginning to look into a push for Vicario.

He emerged as a leading alternative in their search for a new No.1 - and sources in Turin have now confirmed that a fresh enquiry is expected to be made because of frustrations around Martinez.

They still hope Villa might cave in and sell Martinez - but it is not looking promising.

As such Juventus could now move on. They have already held initial discussions regarding Vicario's situation at Tottenham and understand that the Italian goalkeeper is expected to leave the Premier League this summer.

The next step will be to establish the financial terms required to complete a deal and whether Tottenham would consider a loan arrangement.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also believed to be among the clubs showing interest in Chelsea winger Pedro Neto.

Neto could yet follow Alejandro Garnacho out of Chelsea before the transfer window closes. Aston Villa recently completed a surprise deal for Garnacho, signing him on loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.

That move has reshaped Chelsea's attacking options following the arrival of Morgan Rogers in a £117 million deal, but at least one more forward is still expected to depart.

Neto is among the players Chelsea would be prepared to sell if a suitable offer arrives. While Premier League interest remains, with Tottenham previously linked, Juventus are now positioning themselves as another potential destination.