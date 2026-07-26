Juventus are reportedly considering a move to sign Man United striker Joshua Zirkzee as an alternative to Randal Kolo Muani.

The Italian giants are on the hunt for at least one new striker following the departure of Dusan Vlahovic and imminent exit of Lois Openda.

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PSG’s Kolo Muani, who was on loan at Tottenham last season, has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus, but the move appears to have stalled due to a gap in valuation.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Man United’s Zirkzee, 25, has emerged as a potential alternative to the Frenchman.

Zirkzee joined Man United from Bologna back in July 2024 but has struggled to adapt to life in English football.

The striker has scored just nine goals in his 75 games across all competitions and has since failed down the pecking order at Old Trafford, featuring for 608 minutes across his 24 league games last season.

There is a possibility that Juventus sign both Zirkzee and Kolo Muani this summer, but that would represent a large financial outlay for the Italians.

Zirkzee is one of several players Man United are expected to sell over the coming weeks.