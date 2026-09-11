Pedro Neto delighted as he pens new Chelsea deal until 2032: It’s an unbelievable moment

Chelsea have confirmed that Pedro Neto has signed fresh terms until 2032 in a huge boost for the side.

Neto’s previous deal expired in 2031 and the winger has extended the deal by one year, with reports suggesting he has been handed a large pay rise by the club as he continues to thrive under manager Xabi Alonso.

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Neto has featured in every match under new Alonso this season and has made 108 appearances for the Blues, with 40 goal contributions in that time.

Speaking on the fresh terms as the club reward his fine form, Neto said he cannot wait for the future in what is an exciting time for the side.

“It’s an unbelievable moment.

“From when I arrived, I have always felt like the people here helped me a lot. I feel like home here, I feel like I want to achieve more things here.

“I have had some good moments here as a group and as an individual, and now I want to have more of those moments. I’m really excited because I think we can achieve a lot of things together.”

Neto joins Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro in Chelsea players who have signed fresh terms in 2026. Alonso is certainly keen to tie down the club’s world class talent and fans will be over the moon to see Neto as the latest player committed to the project.

Chelsea face Hull City this weekend and Neto should start once more under Alonso as the Blues seek their second win in the Premier League campaign.