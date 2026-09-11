How Neto turned transfer doubts into a new Chelsea opportunity

Pedro Neto's Chelsea future looked uncertain for much of the summer, but the decision to stay at Stamford Bridge is quickly beginning to look like an important one for Xabi Alonso's new-look side.

Manchester City showed strong interest in the Portugal international, with Chelsea's hefty £100 million valuation ultimately proving too much to overcome. There was also interest from elsewhere, but Neto remained in west London and has since responded to the speculation in the best possible way.

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Rather than allowing the uncertainty surrounding his future to affect him, Neto has thrown himself into Chelsea's new project and is emerging as an increasingly influential figure, now signing a new contract until 2032.

Alonso had always believed Neto could become an important player for him if he remained at Chelsea, with the Spaniard valuing the 26-year-old's versatility and ability to contribute in different attacking roles.

That belief is now being matched by Neto's performances. He started Premier League games against Brighton and Arsenal and made a big impact in the Carabao Cup after coming off the bench at half-time against Leeds United this week.

Sources have told Flashscore that Chelsea's coaching staff have been particularly impressed by his attitude and application since the beginning of the season.

Neto has shown a willingness to embrace Alonso's demands and work for his place in the team, rather than dwelling on what might could happened if a move away from Chelsea materialised.

His importance has grown as a result, with Alonso finding ways to utilise his pace, technique and versatility.

The outcome to stay was not necessarily straightforward after City expressed their interest, but Neto has responded by committing himself to succeeding at Chelsea.

That has also been recognised by the club, with Chelsea moving to secure his future with a new long-term contract.

For a player who entered the summer with genuine uncertainty surrounding his position at Stamford Bridge, Neto has made a compelling statement since the season began.

Instead of becoming a player distracted or waiting for his next move, he is looking like one of the players Alonso wants to build around.