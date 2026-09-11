Alonso: Chelsea must tighten up despite entertaining style

Xabi Alonso admitted his entertaining Chelsea team need to tighten up defensively after a swashbuckling start to the season that has featured goals galore at both ends.

The Blues are the joint top scorers in the Premier League, plundering eight goals in three matches, but have also conceded seven.

Advertisement Advertisement

Their rollercoaster ride continued on Wednesday when they found themselves 2-0 down against Leeds in the third round of the League Cup before roaring back to win 6-3.

Alonso, in his first season as Chelsea boss, told reporters on Friday that the Blues were a work in progress following a period of significant squad turnover.

The Spaniard, who has won four of his first five matches, said the aim was to retain the team's cutting edge while strengthening their defence.

"We want to be more competitive, to be as good or even better in attack because I think there is room for improvement and to have the balance, to feel solid as well and to feel strong in defence," he told reporters on Friday.

"We want not to concede that many goals and that's the work of everyone, from the strikers to the goalkeeper."

Chelsea had surprisingly little possession in their opening two league matches, against Fulham and Brighton, but still came out on top in both games before losing at champions Arsenal last weekend.

Alonso said he wanted his side to have the mindset to adapt and that the context of each game was different.

"We are still in the early days to know what this team for sure is going to be," he said.

"I think that we will develop many things, we will develop with players, important players, they are joining and are able to play."

Win probability Flashscore

The former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss said high-flying Hull would be a tough challenge at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"They (have) seven points, no goals conceded, they will be hard to beat, they have their weapons as well," he said.

"With transitions, set-pieces, they have the belief, the coach is doing a great job."

Chelsea announced on Friday that Portugal international Pedro Neto, 26, had signed a new deal until 2032.

"It's an unbelievable moment," said the winger, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2024. "From when I arrived, I have always felt like the people here helped me a lot.

"I feel like home here, I feel like I want to achieve more things here."