Xabi Alonso insists Chelsea are 'prepared' for whatever happens with Enzo Fernandez

Xabi Alonso insists that Chelsea are 'prepared' for whatever happens with Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea didn’t really have to get out of second gear as they earned a comfortable 2-0 win over League One Luton in their EFL Cup second round tie on Thursday (August 27).

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Ahead of the game, much of the talk was about the future of midfielder Fernandez, who was a glaring omission from the squad

It was reported that the 25-year-old asked Alonso not to be included as he continues to push for a move to Man City before the end of the transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Alonso insisted that Chelsea are ‘prepared’ for whatever outcome.

"We needed to play with patience. Credit to Luton, they defended with heart. They were solid. It's not easy so in half-time we spoke to be patient and keep going. We scored quite quickly in the second half and that helped a lot,” he said.

On the talent in the squad: "We want to have a complete squad in all aspects, in quality, maturity, personality, young players with experienced players.

“It's important that young players get help to develop and in those case the experienced players help a lot. Happy with the energy and the attitude of the players.

“The crowd, as well, has been great, we need them for the whole season. Now rest and we'll come back here on Sunday."

On the signing of goalkeeper Emi Martinez: "No, with the summer, there are a lot of rumours, there are a lot of talks about players, so about players who are not in my changing room, so I prefer not to talk."

On whether Martinez is the type of goalkeeper he would like to add to his squad: "I like to talk about my players."

On Enzo Fernandez: "You never know. In football, there are surprises and movements, we need to be ready. We are patient and we are prepared."

On lessons from tonight's game: "Having confidence in what we are doing. Patience to get the first goal and playing with the right tempo. Today, that was the case."