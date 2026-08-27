Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has denied reports suggesting that Enzo Fernandez asked him not to play in their EFL Cup clash with Luton on Thursday (August 27).

The Premier League side were comfortable 2-0 winners against Jack Wilshire’s League One Luton, with Danny Welbeck and an own goal from Hakeem Odoffin.

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Ahead of the game, much of the talk was about Fernandez’s future, with reports from Argentina suggesting that the 25-year-old had asked not to be part of the squad.

It’s no secret that the midfielder is pushing for a move to Man City as we enter the final days of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Alonso denied those reports, confirming that his omission was a club decision.

When asked about the situation, he said: “Yeah, but we assess individually, collectively what's the best for the team, for tonight, what was better, for other players that were playing and we take the decision.

He then responded to the reports, saying: “It was a decision from myself and from the club.”