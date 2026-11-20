Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso believes Emmanuel Emegha and Danny Welbeck can provide attacking solutions against Leeds United on Saturday.

With Joao Pedro ruled out after missing four consecutive matches through injury, Alonso is confident both summer signings can step up.

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Emegha and Welbeck have largely been restricted to substitute appearances since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

However, Alonso insists the forwards possess different qualities capable of strengthening Chelsea's attack in Pedro's absence.

“They are both ready,” Alonso told the media.

“Both different qualities, different stages of a career. Danny has played so many games, he has great experience, he has quality. And Eme, he has this power, this physicality. He's waiting for the chance, and we have enough games to try.

“It's not just the strikers who can score,’ added Alonso. ‘We need the whole team for that. We can score in set-pieces from defenders, midfielders. So it's teamwork, for sure.

“Joao is an important player, but we need to deal with this time without him. So far we have tried different options, and we need to keep trying.”