Ajax send poor Vojvodina packing to progress in Conference League qualifiers

Ajax qualified for the third round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers after beating Vojvodina Novi Sad 4-1 in Amsterdam and 8-2 on aggregate.

With a 4-1 lead in hand and days after a friendly against Burnley, Ajax manager Michel fielded the same starting XI that booked a resounding win in Serbia last week. That meant that 20-million-euro striker Marcos Leonardo remained on the bench, as well as compatriot Caio Henrique. Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare did not feature yet, with the Wolves loanee not registered for this round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

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Like last week, Vojvodina goalkeeper Rosic was targeted first when Mika Godts and Kasper Dolberg tested the Serbian stopper shortly after one another, but they fired the ball over the bar. The pair were denied again by Rosic shortly later, while a Steven Berghuis shot brought the Serbian's save total to 5 inside 20 minutes.

Match stats Flashscore

Ajax continued their dominance and came close several times, with Mika Godts getting the biggest chance after 36 minutes. The Belgian sliced through the Serbian defence and chipped Rosic, but saw the ball bounce off the crossbar and be cleared for a corner as Ajax's finishing woes continued towards half-time.

Completely against the run of play, Vojvodina took a shock lead in Amsterdam when Djordje Crnomarkovic fought his way past Aaron Bouwman and Lucas Rosa to get to the ball during a corner, after which a deflection off Daley Blind left Maarten Paes hopeless.

It took Ajax minutes to respond via Davy Klaassen, who stood in the right place to redirect Youri Regeer's header past Rosic in the 44th minute and level the score.

Ajax continued to look for the lead and found it after 53 minutes, when Oscar Gloukh and Mika Godts combined in Vojvodina's box, and the former beautifully fired the ball in Rosic's top corner with the outside of his boot.

Oscar Gloukh put the game beyond doubt for Ajax with his second of the night, making full use of the slipped Steven Berghuis' pass and, once again, using the outside of his boot to curl it in the corner of Rosic's goal.

Gloukh completed Ajax's first hat-trick of the 2026/27 season in style, standing on the end of an inviting Oliver Edvardsen cross and leaving Rosic without a chance as he fired it past the Serbian in the 70th minute.

Ajax played the rest of the game out at a lower tempo, while Marcos Leonardo and Jorthy Mokio created the only chances of the final 20 minutes.

The Amsterdam outfit beat Vojvodina Novi Sad 4-1, just like last week, and qualified for the third round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers. In the next round, Ajax will face Irish side Shelbourne, with Ajax hosting the Irishmen on Thursday, August 6th.