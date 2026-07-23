What FC Twente must do to return to European football

FC Twente's Wout Weghorst looks on during the friendly against Gent

After a one-year absence, FC Twente could return to the main draw of the UEFA Europa League. Flashscore takes you through the road the Tukkers will need to take to get there.

After a strong fourth-place finish in the Dutch Eredivisie, FC Twente qualified for the UEFA Europa League qualifiers. It gives the Tukkers the chance to make a second European appearance since 2012.

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FC Twente also qualified for the UEFA Europa League in 2024 and kicked off their main draw with a famous 1-1 draw away at Manchester United. Their campaign ended in the first round of the knockouts, with Bodo/Glimt beating FC Twente 6-4 on aggregate.

Though they're no frequent flyers in modern times, FC Twente are no strangers to the competition, having made the final of the 1974/75 UEFA Cup. The Eredivisie outfit lost 5-1 on aggregate to the mighty Borussia Monchengladbach, led by Jupp Heynckes and Berti Vogts.

Flashscore maps out FC Twente's route to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

FC Twente's road to the UEFA Europa League

Second qualifying round

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, FC Twente will face Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

Formerly led by Pascal Jansen and Ricardo Moniz, Ferencvaros finished second in the Hungarian NB I, just one point behind champions Gyor. Ferencvaros also won the Hungarian Cup, beating Zalaegerszeg 1-0 after extra time, courtesy of a goal from Belgian defender Toon Raemaekers.

Ferencvaros beat Serbian outfit Vojvodina Novi Sad 5-1 on aggregate in the first round of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

Thursday, July 23rd: FC Twente - Ferencvaros (HUN) (1-2)

Thursday, July 30th: Ferencvaros (HUN) - FC Twente (20.30 CEST)

Third qualifying round (UEFA Europa League)

If FC Twente beat Ferencvaros, they'll face the winner of the UEFA Europa League matchup between Fenerbahce and Gornik Zabrze in the third round.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce finished second in the Super Lig behind Galatasaray and appointed Ismail Kartal as the new manager. He's assisted by former Netherlands international Dirk Kuyt and has seen his club make big splashes on the transfer market, including for Mason Greenwood (€39 million), Sidiki Cherif (€18 million), Vedat Muriqi (€16 million), and Nathan Ake (free transfer).

Polish outfit Gornik Zabrze finished second in the Polish Ekstraklasa, four points behind champions Lech Poznan, and won the Polish Cup after beating Rakow Czestochowa 2-0 in the final, winning Lukas Podolski his final trophy as a professional footballer. Gornik Zabrze lost the Polish Super Cup to Lech Poznan, who won 3-1 on July 16th.

Thursday, August 6th: FC Twente/Ferencvaros - Fenerbahce/Gornik Zabrze (time t.b.d.)

Thursday, August 13th: Fenerbahce/Gornik Zabrze - FC Twente/Ferencvaros (time t.b.d.)

Fenerbahce's team photo ahead of the game against Gornik Zabrze on July 21st Burak Basturk/MEI / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Third qualifying round (UEFA Conference League)

If FC Twente lose to Ferencvaros, they'll enter the third round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers and face the winner of the matchup between FC DAC 1904 and FK Velez Mostar.

Slovakian side FC DAC 1904 finished second in the 2025/26 Nike Liga and are perhaps most well-known for their disqualification from the Conference League qualifiers in 2025, based on UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

Velez Mostar from Bosnia finished fourth in the Bosnian Liga BiH, 35 points behind champions Borac Banja Luka and 14 points behind third-placed Sajarevo.

Thursday, August 6th: FC Twente/Ferencvaros - FC DAC 1904 (SLK)/Velez Mostar (BIH) (time t.b.d.)

Thursday, August 13th: FC DAC 1904 (SLK)/Velez Mostar (BIH) - FC Twente/Ferencvaros (time t.b.d.)

Play-offs

If FC Twente qualify for the play-offs of the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Conference League, they will know who they'll face after the draw on Monday, August 3rd.