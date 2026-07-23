How Ajax can secure UEFA Conference League qualification

Ajax's Abdellah Ouazane and Mohamed Abdalla after the 4-1 win over Vojvodina Novi Sad

It's an unusual sight, but Ajax are forced to enter Europe through the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Conference League. Flashscore takes you through the whole route of the Dutch giants.

It was a terrible campaign for Ajax: a joint-worst points finish since 1963 forced them to appear in the Eredivisie play-offs for a ticket for the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

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The Amsterdam side, then managed by Spaniard Oscar Garcia, survived, beating FC Groningen 2-0 and FC Utrecht on penalties in Volendam, where Ajax were forced to play due to Harry Styles' 10-concert residence in the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Winning the play-offs earned Ajax, four-time winners of the UEFA Champions League, a place in the second round of the UEFA Conference League qualifying phase. Flashscore maps out Ajax's route to the League Phase.

Ajax's road to the Conference League's league phase

Second qualifying round

In the second round of UEFA Conference League qualifying, Ajax will face Serbian side Vojvodina Novi Sad. Vojvodina Novi Sad finished second in the Championship Group of the Serbian Super Liga, three points ahead of traditional giants Partizan.

In the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Vojvodina Novi Sad lost 5-1 on aggregate to Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

It's the second time that Ajax face Vojvodina Novi Sad in European qualifying, having faced them in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers in 2024. Ajax beat Vojvodina Novi Sad 4-1 on aggregate in what were Francesco Farioli's first games in charge of the Amsterdam outfit.

Ajax have already equalled that scoreline now, with Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Oscar Gloukh, and debutant Mohamed Abdalla earning Ajax a 4-1 win in the first leg in Serbia.

Thursday, July 23rd: Vojvodina Novi Sad (SER) - Ajax (1-4)

Thursday, July 30th: Ajax - Vojvodina Novi Sad (SER) (20.00 CEST)

Third qualifying round

If Ajax qualify for the third round of UEFA Conference League qualifying, they would face the winner of the UEFA Conference League qualifying matchup between Shelbourne and Nomme Kalju.

Irish side Shelbourne finished third in the 2025 Irish Premier Division, but are in fifth after 25 rounds of the 2026 season, eight points removed from the European spots and trailing leaders Shamrock Rovers by 16 points.

Estonian outfit Nomme Kalju finished third in the 2025 Estonian Meistriliiga and are third in the current standings, but are trailing leaders FCI Levadia by 11 points. Nomme Kalju eliminated Northern Irish outfit Linfield from the first round, beating them 3-2 on aggregate.

Thursday, August 6th: Ajax/Vojvodina Novi Sad - Shelbourne (IRE)/Nomme Kalju (EST) (time t.b.d.)

Thursday, August 13th: Shelbourne (IRE)/Nomme Kalju (EST) - Ajax/Vojvodina Novi Sad (time t.b.d.)

Play-offs

If Ajax qualify for the play-offs of the UEFA Conference League, they will know who they'll face after the draw on Monday, August 3rd.