Underdogs Shelbourne earn memorable Conference League draw but Ajax still progress

Irish Premier Division side Shelbourne held Ajax to a 2-2 draw at Tolka Park to leave the UEFA Conference League qualifiers with their head held high, as Ajax move on to the play-offs.

With Ajax up 3-1 after the first leg in Amsterdam, manager Michel Sanchez continued making several changes in his starting XI. PSG target Mika Godts started on the bench, just like last weekend against PEC Zwolle, while Maher Carrizo and Marcos Leonardo were given starts in attack. Julian Brandt made his maiden start for the Amsterdam giants in midfield.

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Ajax started on the front foot and opened the scoring within 20 minutes via Julian Brandt, who sent a low cross into the box and was helped by Daley Blind's smart stepover, which helped the ball land in the far corner for the 1-0.

Shelbourne responded swiftly via Evan Caffrey, whose shot from way out was deflected by teammate Rodrigo Freitas, causing it to fly past Maarten Paes into the top corner.

As Shelbourne failed to properly clear a blocked shot from Carrizo, Anton Gaaei stepped up and fired a rocket at Eddie Beach, who stood without a chance as the Dane's shot flew in between him and his near post to restore Ajax's lead.

Instead of stepping up, Ajax kept disappointing in Ireland and momentarily even conceded another goal to Shelbourne, who currently sit in fifth in the Irish Premier Division, but Milan Mbeng's goal was cancelled for offside halfway through the second half.

Neither team had fired an attempt on goal prior to the 85th minute, when Shelbourne did score the 2-2 through 21-year-old Sean Moore, who beat Caio Henrique in a 1-on-1 and beautifully sent the ball into the top corner.

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Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare recorded Ajax's first attempt on goal in the 89th minute, aiming a header at Beach, who tipped it over the bar.

It was a very poor showing from Ajax, who left Ireland with a 2-2 draw and will enter the UEFA Conference League play-offs after a 5-3 aggregate win. In the play-offs, the Amsterdam outfit will face FC Sion from Switzerland after their 4-3 aggregate win over Noah.

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