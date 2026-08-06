Ajax fail to finish off Shelbourne despite dominance

Ajax opened their third-round tie against Irish side Shelbourne with a 3-1 win but failed to put a bigger score on the board in the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Ajax manager Michel Sanchez opted to keep his summer signing on the bench, giving Kasper Dolberg, Owen Wijndal, Davy Klaassen, and Maarten Paes the nod over Marcos Leonardo, Tolu Arokodare, Caio Henrique, Julian Brandt, and Marc ter Stegen.

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Ajax thought they had shot out of the gates when an apparent foul on Mika Godts earned the hosts a penalty inside five minutes. The Belgian winger, who's wanted by PSG, stepped up himself and sent goalkeeper Eddie Beach the wrong way to give Ajax an early lead.

After several long periods of possession for Ajax, left-back Owen Wijndal was the beneficiary of a sailing Steven Berghuis cross and thumped it into the roof of Beach's net to double the lead halfway through the first half.

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Oscar Gloukh, who scored a hat-trick against Vojvodina, had the 3-0 on his boot, but had his shot deflected and saw Beach keep Shelbourne alive. The Welshman stepped up again soon after, keeping Kasper Dolberg from scoring his first of the season.

Ajax dominated, but failed to find the net again before the half despite chances for Kasper Dolberg and Owen Wijndal.

Dolberg finally found his goal shortly after half-time, tapping in a curling cross from Berghuis to give Ajax a three-goal lead with 40 minutes to go.

Mika Godts nearly scored his second from the penalty spot soon after, but Eddie Beach kept the Belgian from giving Ajax a 4-0 lead. Beach did the same a few minutes later, keeping Berghuis from converting a massive chance from up close.

Substitute Marcos Leonardo, who joined from Al Hilal for just under €20 million, squandered three chances, one of which was created by debutant Julian Brandt. The Brazilian was put in a prime position each time, but couldn't get the ball on target.

With Ajax failing to fully put the game to bed, Shelbourne took a rare chance to find space behind the Ajax defence and pounced on it, with Daniel Kelly scoring a late and unexpected goal in Amsterdam.

Ajax controlled possession the rest of the way and created a handful of minor chances, including one for Marcos Leonardo, who combined with Oliver Edvardsen but was overtaken by three Irish defenders after the Norwegian winger couldn't put the Brazilian in a good position.

Ajax dominated the game, but failed to expand the lead and will take a two-goal lead to Dublin. Shelbourne will host Ajax on Thursday, August 13th, at Tolka Park.

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