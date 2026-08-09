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Eredivisie roundup: Ajax and Feyenoord kick off with wins, Twente lose to Heerenveen

Heerenveen celebrate Luca Oyen's goal against FC Twente
Heerenveen celebrate Luca Oyen's goal against FC TwenteOrange Pictures / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

The first round of the 2026/27 Eredivisie season was concluded with games involving title candidates Ajax and Feyenoord, while FC Groningen and FC Utrecht fought out an interesting battle up North and FC Twente looked to ride the wave of their 6-0 win of last Thursday.

Sparta Rotterdam - Feyenoord: 0-1

A first-half goal from newly named captain Luciano Valente got Feyenoord over the hill away at neighbours Sparta Rotterdam.

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To read all about Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first win in his second Feyenoord spell, read our full match report HERE.

PEC Zwolle - Ajax: 0-2

Goals from substitutes Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt earned Ajax a hard-fought win against ten-man PEC Zwolle.

To read all about Ajax's difficult afternoon, read our full match report HERE.

FC Groningen - FC Utrecht: 2-1

FC Groningen opened their new season with a 2-1 home win over FC Utrecht.

Icelandic striker Brynjolfur Willumsson opened his account early, profiting from a lucky wayward interception from Angel Alarcon that put him 1-on-1 with Michael Brouwer. Willumsson kept his cool, sliding the ball under Brouwer to give Groningen the lead after 8 minutes.

Willumsson momentarily doubled the lead in the 34th minute, but was called back after the VAR caught him offside. Colleague striker Thom van Bergen got Groningen up two anyway, lifting the ball over Brouwer shortly after the break to put the hosts on roses.

English winger Adrian Blake handed FC Utrecht a lifeline ten minutes before full-time, but it wasn't to be for the visitors, who started life under Anthony Correia with a defeat up North.

Match result
Match resultFlashscore

sc Heerenveen - FC Twente: 1-0

Days after their 6-0 UEFA Conference League qualifying win over Dunajska Streda, FC Twente lost their first Eredivisie game against Heerenveen, who won 1-0 on home soil.

Luca Oyen fired Heerenveen in front inside the hour, surprising Lars Unnerstall at his near post with a smart attempt. FC Twente tried all they could, including by playing all three strikers - Wout Weghorst, Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink, and Sam Lammers - but could not muster a comeback.

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GroningenUtrechtZwolleAjaxSparta RotterdamFeyenoordHeerenveenTwenteEredivisieBrynjolfur WillumssonJulian BrandtJorthy MokioLuciano ValenteAdrian BlakeThom van BergenLuca Oyen

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