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Ajax dealt injury blow as Dolberg undergoes knee operation

Ajax striker Dolberg undergoes surgery for serious knee injury in Copenhagen
Ajax striker Dolberg undergoes surgery for serious knee injury in CopenhagenCredit: Pro Shots Photo Agency / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Kasper Dolberg on Tuesday underwent surgery on his right knee in Copenhagen for an injury he sustained during a training session with the Danish national team during the international break.

The forward is set to remain in Denmark for the time being to allow his knee the necessary rest. He will then return to Amsterdam, where he will continue his rehabilitation with Ajax.

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"The surgery on my anterior cruciate ligament went well. Naturally, I'm pleased about that, although this injury is a major setback. Over the coming period, I will have to focus entirely on my recovery. I will be returning to Amsterdam soon to continue my rehabilitation there," says Dolberg to the Ajax website. 

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