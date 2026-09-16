Former PSV star explains Arokodare’s Ajax transformation

Former PSV defender Jan Wuytens has praised Nigeria striker Tolu Arokodare, explaining why the forward has started thriving at Ajax following his difficult spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Nigeria international joined the Dutch side on loan after struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

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Wuytens, who worked with the 25-year-old in Belgium, believes teams must exploit his physical strengths to unlock his potential.

“Tolu has a very special profile, he is a unique boy”, Wuytens told Ajax1.

“When he came, he had to get used to our way of playing. We played a kind of Ajax football, with high pressure. He had a really hard time with that at the beginning: constantly making those sprint meters in pressing.

“But in his second season, Tolu really got loose at Genk, also because we started using him much more in his power.

“We started training more on crosses, throwing balls in the box. There Tolu is just unstoppable. He is very good in air, and also quite fast, then you have to bring him into his strength.

“He himself also adapted better and better, especially to the pace of the game, because there are a lot of transition moments in Belgian football.”