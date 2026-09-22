Ajax striker Dolberg ruled out for lengthy spell with knee injury

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AFC Ajax Amsterdam forward Kasper Dolberg in possession, guarded by PSV Eindhoven defender Armando Obispo
AFC Ajax Amsterdam forward Kasper Dolberg in possession, guarded by PSV Eindhoven defender Armando ObispoPETER LOUS / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

The Danish national team has been forced to make two changes ahead of the four upcoming Nations League matches. Kasper Dolberg appears to have sustained a serious knee injury, and he will be out for an extended period. Alexander Bah is also injured, and Brian Riemer has now called up Anton Gaaei and Mohamed Daramy as replacements.

According to the Danish FA, Bah arrived at the training camp already carrying the injury.

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"Alexander Bah suffered a setback with his injured shoulder during the weekend match for Benfica. He has now undergone a series of tests with the medical staff and will not be able to play in the upcoming matches. He is therefore withdrawing from the squad," says the Danish FA on X.

Dolberg from Ajax meanwhile, was unlucky during Tuesday's training session.

"Unfortunately, Kasper Dolberg sustained a knee injury during today's training that will keep him sidelined for an extended period. He is likewise withdrawing from the squad," the statement reads.

National team coach Brian Riemer had already been forced to find a replacement for defensive stalwart Andreas Christensen, who left Barcelona's match over the weekend with a strain. Lucas Hogsberg has been called up to the squad in his place.

Denmark faces some tough challenges in the Nations League over the coming weeks. First up is an away match against Norway on Thursday, followed three days later by a home game against Wales at Parken.

The following Thursday, Portugal will visit Denmark's national stadium, before the Danish team concludes the international break with an away trip to Wales.

Mentions
EredivisieUEFA Nations LeagueAlexander BahKasper DolbergWalesDenmarkPortugalAjax

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