It was a highly productive weekend for African stars across Europe’s top five leagues, even if their fortunes varied.

ENGLAND

Taiwo Awoniyi was on target as Coventry City secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

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The Nigeria international opened the scoring inside five minutes, tapping home Jack Rudoni’s inviting delivery following an impressive attacking move involving Yann Gboho.

Awoniyi nearly doubled Coventry’s advantage moments later, but Axel Disasi recovered brilliantly to intercept his goal-bound effort.

Yeremy Pino restored parity before Tatsuhiro Sakamoto fired the hosts back ahead with a spectacular strike. However, Jorgen Strand Larsen equalised before half-time.

Frank Lampard’s men eventually secured maximum points courtesy of Dwight McNeil’s late own goal.

Even at his impressive performance, the Super Eagles was replaced by Sidiki Cherif at the start of second half due to injury.

Taiwo Awoniyi Ryan Browne / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

FRANCE

Louis Mafouta inspired Le Mans to a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Olympique Marseille in a Ligue 1 encounter.

Algeria international Amine Gouiri opened the scoring with his eighth league goal of the campaign before setting up Igor Paixao to double Marseille’s advantage before half-time.

However, Central African Republic international Mafouta sparked the visitors’ revival with a spectacular 25-yard free-kick in the 70th minute.

Although the 32-year-old subsequently missed a penalty, Erwan Colas restored parity before Jean Vercruysse grabbed a dramatic 95th-minute winner.

The victory ended Le Mans’ five-match winless run and lifted them out of the relegation zone, leaving Marseille to rue their remarkable second-half collapse.

Elsewhere, Montassar Talbi and Boulaye Dia were on target as Lorient and Stade Rennais settled for a 1-1 draw.

Senegal international Dia handed Rennes the lead in the 27th minute, beating goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo to Musa Al-Taamari’s pass before finishing at the near post.

However, Tunisia international Talbi restored parity on the stroke of half-time, heading home Arthur Avom’s corner.

Lorient squandered an opportunity to secure maximum points when Noah Cadiou missed a second-half penalty.

Rennes subsequently had Adrien Thomasson sent off as both sides settled for a point, remaining ninth and tenth in the standings, respectively.

Patrick Zabi scored his maiden goal for Paris FC as they cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory over Angers.

After a frustrating first half, the Ivory Coast international broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, tapping home Diego Coppola’s headed delivery following a cleverly worked corner.

The midfielder’s breakthrough opened the floodgates, with Luca Koleosho doubling the advantage before Maxime Lopez added a third.

Coppola completed the rout with a header from Pablo Pagis’ free-kick.

The emphatic victory lifted Paris FC into second place, three points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, while Angers’ winless league run extended to six matches.

Patrick Zabi FRANCK FIFE / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

In another fixture, Mohamed Amoura and Ali Abdi were on target as Nice suffered a 3-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 encounter.

Algeria international Amoura opened the scoring in the eighth minute after converting Jonathan Clauss’ pass to give the hosts an early advantage.

However, Senny Mayulu equalised from the penalty spot before Desire Doue put PSG ahead.

Ferran Torres extended the visitors’ advantage five minutes from time, before Tunisia international Abdi converted Clauss’ cross in stoppage time.

Despite the African duo’s contributions, Nice’s three-match winning streak ended, while PSG secured their eighth consecutive league victory to strengthen their title ambitions.

Josh Maja continued his impressive goalscoring form despite Le Havre suffering a 3-1 defeat to Troyes in their Ligue 1 encounter.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring inside three minutes after converting a rebound from the edge of the penalty area for his fourth goal in as many league appearances.

However, Antoine Mille restored parity in the 19th minute before completing his brace after the interval.

Maja had opportunities to increase his tally but failed to capitalise, while Enzo Koffi’s late dismissal compounded Le Havre’s misery.

ITALY

Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie scored a dramatic stoppage-time penalty as Atalanta fought back to secure a remarkable 4-4 draw against Inter Milan in their Serie A encounter.

Francesco Pio Esposito struck twice to put Inter in control before Eljif Elmas reduced the deficit before half-time.

Esposito completed his hat-trick shortly after the restart, but Charles De Ketelaere reignited Atalanta’s hopes with a header.

Petar Sucic restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage from the penalty spot before De Ketelaere grabbed his second with nine minutes remaining.

The stage was then set for Kessie, who confidently converted a stoppage-time penalty after Alessandro Bastoni was penalised for handball.

Franck Kessie Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

SPAIN

Yassir Zabiri scored twice as Racing Santander secured an impressive 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad at El Sardinero as they ended their seven-match winless run against the visitors.

The Moroccan forward opened the scoring early in the encounter by firing high into the net after connecting with Iker Luque’s cross.

Less than two minutes later, the African doubled Racing’s advantage after capitalising on a costly error from goalkeeper Alex Remiro to slot into an empty net.

Mikel Oyarzabal reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time before Goncalo Guedes restored parity shortly before the hour mark.

However, Sergio Canales converted a penalty eight minutes later to restore Racing’s advantage, with the hosts holding firm to secure maximum points.

GERMANY

Nathan Tella contributed a brace of assists as Bayer Leverkusen cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory over Paderborn at the BayArena.

Afonso Moreira opened the scoring in the first half after converting Malik Tillman’s defence-splitting pass to register his maiden Bundesliga goal.

Tella came close to doubling Leverkusen’s advantage before half-time but directed his header off target.

The Nigeria international turned provider shortly after the restart, setting up Moreira for his second goal in the 47th minute.

Moments later, Tella dispossessed Felix Gotze before squaring the ball for Patrik Schick to finish from close range.

Moreira subsequently assisted Equi Fernandez to complete the emphatic victory.