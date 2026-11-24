Liverpool star Alisson Becker is clear over his desire to stay at the club beyond the expiry of his current contract at the end of the 2026/27 season.

The Brazil international has been linked with a possible move back to his native country with Flamengo rumoured to be eyeing up a potential offer.

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However, there has been no formal proposal sent from Rio de Janeiro, despite the possible option to land the 34-year-old as a free agent.

Alisson's high wages are also an issue, and the player himself wants to stay at Anfield, as talks continue.

Serie A champions Inter Milan have also been linked with an offer and the final call could come down to who offers the longest contract.

Liverpool and Inter are both ready to offer terms until 2029, but if either adds a 12-month extension clause, that could tip the balance.

Alisson has made over 350 club appearances since joining the Reds back in 2018 - winning two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown as their No.1.