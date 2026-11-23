Bruno Guimaraes insists he has yet to reach his best form despite enjoying an encouraging start to life at Arsenal.

The Brazilian midfielder has helped the Gunners climb to the Premier League summit and maintain an unbeaten Champions League league-phase record.

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However, ahead of Tuesday's showdown with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, Guimaraes admitted he remains determined to raise his performance levels.

"Definitely I'm building up," Bruno told Arsenal media.

"Of course because I scored two goals, I think some fans want me to score every game, but it's not like this, I'm definitely adapting myself.

"I've been here three or four months, and there's still a lot to go. But now I definitely understand my role in the team, the way Mikel wants me to play in the team, so I think I still can play much, much better.

"The welcome has been amazing, I think (our supporters) have been so good with me, I want to thank them for their support."