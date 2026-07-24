Premier League giants Man United and Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for Aston Villa since joining in 2020, scoring an impressive 108 goals in his 280 games.

Advertisement Advertisement

As a result, the striker is attracting interest from fellow Premier League clubs and those in Europe, with Fenerbahce said to be considering a £30 million offer.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Man United are also keeping tabs on Watkins, who has plenty of Premier League experience.

For Arsenal, growing interest in Gabriel Jesus has forced Mikel Arteta to consider other attacking options, with Watkins high on their shortlist.

It’s a similar story for Man United, who are waiting to see what happens with Joshua Zirkzee before deciding to move for Watkins or not.

It’s understood that Villa will demand a fee of £40 million for the sale of Watkins.