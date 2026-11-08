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'A load of s***': Valencia's Maffeo furious at forced half-time interview in Madrid clash

Valencia defender Pablo Maffeo raged at having to do an interview at half-time against Real Madrid
Valencia defender Pablo Maffeo raged at having to do an interview at half-time against Real MadridJose Miguel Fernandez / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP

Valencia defender Pablo Maffeo launched a foul-mouthed rant at being made to conduct an interview at half-time during his side's 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Struggling Los Che were well beaten in a fractious affair at Estadio de Mestalla, which leaves them second from bottom and in LaLiga's relegation zone.

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Federico Valverde and Arder Guler gave Madrid a 2-0 lead at the break, at which point broadcaster DAZN chose to interview Valencia's Maffeo.

But the Spanish right-back – clearly frustrated with how the game was panning out – was equally unhappy at having to participate in the exercise.

"I really don't feel like doing this interview," Maffeo said.

"I think this interview is a load of s*** – it's completely pointless. We're in the middle of a game.

"They're calling fouls that aren't even fouls, but whatever – that's it. We have to do the interview, so we'll do it.

"Ask me whatever you want, and that's it."

Maffeo and Valencia's frustrations deepened in the second half as Kylian Mbappe made it 3-0 to Madrid in the 75th minute.

Captain Jose Gaya was also sent off for the hosts after hauling down Mbappe.

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