39-year-old Eremenko over the moon with Finland return as coach Friis backs himself

Nine goals in 90 minutes will not help to keep Finland's home match against San Marino in the memory for long, given the UEFA Nations League clash between the two was a dead rubber between teams set to stay in League C.

One clear exception, though, will be for Roman Eremenko, the 39-year-old midfielder who was surprised to receive a very late call to the Finland squad before playing 45 minutes in the 7-2 victory - his first cap for a decade.

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Eremenko had won 73 caps by late 2016 before he was hit by a doping ban, and no invite back to the squad after the ban was lifted looked to have ended his international career. That was until he got a call from the Finnish FA while having dinner with his family the day before the San Marino match.

In his long-awaited 74th cap, he even assisted Adrian Svanback's third and Finland's seventh of the rout. After the match, the Gnistan player expressed how he felt to be given the chance to wear the Finland shirt again: "Like a little child! I was definitely more excited than the rest of the team," he said.

Whether Eremenko's return will be brief, the rest of the team were certainly happy to have the veteran back among their ranks, as captain Joel Pohjanpalo said.

“I don’t know if this was his last match, but if it was, this was a great decision. Roma was welcomed with a big heart. Some people couldn't even imagine that they would be able to play with him."

The good feeling around Finnish football does not extend much further than Eremenko at present, as head coach Jacob Friis has come under fire for failing to guide Huuhkajat into the Nations League play-offs, let alone automatic promotion back to League B.

A decision on his future is expected on Friday 20th November, and for now Friis is continuing to back himself to keep his position.

"I don't know if I'm the best, but I see myself as the right person," he said after the San Marino match, before stating that he was not given the job to earn Nations League promotion.

"I was hired to lead the team towards the 2028 European Championship, which we are trying to qualify for. It wasn’t just about trying to qualify. It was also about rejuvenating the team and bringing in talented young players."

Rejuventating the squad with young players - the Eremenko recall aside - at a time when veterans have moved on has been a plus side of Friis' reign, and he continues to believe in how the team is progressing.

“I think it would be a bit strange if my work were suddenly judged on things other than what I was hired to do. But of course, that’s not in my hands. However, I am confident in what we are doing and I consider myself the right person for the job.”

Follow the rest of the week's UEFA Nations League action on Flashscore.