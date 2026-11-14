'We should definitely demand more': Finnish FA boss decides Friis' future

The future of Jacob Friis as Finland head coach will be decided at the Finnish FA's board meeting on Friday 20th November, after the dead rubber against San Marino tomorrow (15th November).

However, judging by the words of the FA's chairman, Ari Lahti, the decision to relieve Friis of his duties has all but been made, making the home match against San Marino his last in charge after 22 months in the job.

Advertisement Advertisement

Defeat to Albania on 12th November ended Finland's chances of promotion to League B of the UEFA Nations League, falling well short of the target, as Lahti was happy to point out.

"It was a very clear goal that was set for the team. This result can't be considered terribly good," he said bluntly during Finland under-21's match against Ireland, the day after the Albania loss.

Lahti admitted that Friis - who came in shortly after Finland were relegated from League B - came in at a difficult time, with the squad needing a regeneration with legends such as Teemu Pukki hanging up their boots, but that does not excuse poor results.

"We should definitely demand more. However, this is competitive sport," said Lahti.

The chairman admitted that Friis position will be discussed at Friday's meeting, after he has spoken to various voices in Finnish football, including members of the national team squad.

"I don't want to express my position at this point," he said, but was happy to comment on some of the candidates rumoured to be in line to replace the Danish coach; under-21 boss Mika Lehkosuo and Jani Honkavaara, recently sacked by Djurgarden: "Both are good coaches. Both are known and respected."

Hoskonen in as five withdraw

Centre-back Arttu Hoskonen has been added to the Finland squad for the first time in 2026 ahead of the San Marino match, while five players have left the senior setup since the Albania defeat.

It was deemed that Luka Hyrylainen will be more useful to the under-21s, given the significance of their play-off with Ireland. Tony Miettinen and Adam Stahl will not be risked for the match due to injury, while Adam Markhiev and Miro Tenho are both suspended.

Follow all the UEFA Nations League matches on Flashscore.