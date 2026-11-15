Finland put seven past sorry San Marino in Nations League dead rubber

Finland ended a fruitless UEFA Nations League campaign by putting seven goals past San Marino for the second time, winning 7-2 at Helsinki's Bolt Arena, a result which could not improve their third place in Group C1.

Having conceded 18 goals in their five games so far in the campaign, San Marino were quickly thrown into damage limitation mode as Finland ruthlessly struck three times in the opening 20 minutes. Adrian Svanback got the ball rolling on eight minutes following a sublime defence-splitting pass from Onni Valakari, and the Hacken striker slid to divert the ball into the bottom corner.

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That was Huuhkajat's first goal in open play since the 7-0 reverse fixture, though they have since been aided with free-kicks from Leo Walta, and two minutes later he scored another from 25 yards that left Edoardo Colombo with no chance, before Svanback added his second, curling into the bottom corner after a classy reverse pass from Joel Pohjanpalo.

Midway through the half, there was a moment of respite for San Marino, as Santeri Vaananen brought down Lorenzo Lazzari in the box. Nicola Nanni was forced to wait by a lengthy VAR check, but he held his nerve from the spot to net his sixth international goal - as he closes in on the all-time record of eight from Andy Selva.

Sadly for the visitors, any hopes of a comeback were quickly squashed as Pohjanpalo lashed a loose ball high into the net before thundering home a header from another Walta free kick to send the home side 5-1 up shortly before half-time.

With the result a foregone conclusion, the second half was a more low-key affair, and it took until 70 minutes for the hosts to strike again. Daniel Hakans had shown some pace and skill coming off the bench, and he added an end product as he smashed a high finish at the near post following a mazy run into the box.

To their credit, San Marino never game up, and Nanni struck his second of the game, slamming the ball into the top corner after a fine run from Nicolas Giacopetti. Again, the joy was short-lived, as Svanback completed his hat-trick with a deflected effort two minutes later to round out the 7-2 final score.

Ultimately, the result means little to either side, as San Marino had nothing but pride to play for coming into the game and they finish their maiden League C campaign with zero points, while an inferior head-to-head record against Belarus ultimately cost Finland a shot at the play-offs, with the future of head coach Jacob Friis to be decided in the coming days.

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