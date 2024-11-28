Former Derry City manager Devine lavishes praise on to Liverpool's Bradley

Former Derry City manager Declan Devine has lavished praise on Conor Bradley.

The Liverpool right-back enjoyed another outstanding game against Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

Bradley helped the home side keep Kylian Mbappe quiet and stroll to a 2-0 group stage win.

"Conor turned heads immediately with all of the coaches. Right away I was thinking 'who is this kid? Very lightly made up but really aggressive in his appetite to train, get better and make his presence felt, no matter his size," Devine recalled, per the BBC.

"He always wanted feedback - good or bad - and would challenge you as a coach, which I loved. It was almost as if he was looking at me and thinking 'right, what have you got for me, today?'

"If you said something to him, it stuck. You didn't have to repeat instructions to him. In fact, if you changed your concept or ideas, he would be the first to say 'you told me six weeks ago this is what you want me to do'. He actually taught me things as a coach."

He added: "Very few kids play up a year in the Victory Shield - Steven Davis is one I can think of - but Conor excelled. In that second year he was a very calming influence within the group - the players all really liked him and respected him.

"They were a very talented group but they could all see that Conor was the fittest and quickest - he had all the attributes you needed to be a top player. He was a natural leader without being someone that shouted and roared."

