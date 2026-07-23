Mendieta says Alonso returning to Liverpool is inevitable: The club is in his heart...

Former Spain and Barclelona star Gaizka Mendieta has predicted that Xabi Alonso will return to Liverpool.

Alonso has explained that he chose Chelsea over Liverpool due to timing rather than a lack of affection for the Reds where he is considered a club legend.

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Earlier this year there were strong reports linking him with the Liverpool job when Arne Slot's future was uncertain, but the links never came to fruition as he eventually took the Chelsea job.

As he prepares for the new campaign in West London, Mendieta revealed to BetVictor that he believes a reunion will come in the future and that Florian Wirtz will be delighted to see him return.

“When Chelsea calls, you take it because it is a great opportunity, but I think Xabi Alonso still has Liverpool in his mind.

“The way coaching movements happened meant he took the Chelsea job just months before the Liverpool position became available.

“They made the right call at the time, but I can see him coaching Liverpool at some point in the future. The club is in his heart.

“Could Wirtz reunite with Alonso? When a manager has worked with a player at his best, they often want to reunite. It may not happen immediately because Liverpool has a new manager and expectations are high. Last season was difficult for both Wirtz and the club.”

A two-time Champions League winner as a player with Liverpool and Real Madrid, Alonso guided Bayer Leverkusen to a unbeaten, title-winning season in the Bundesliga in 2023/24.

Pundits predict he will thrive at Chelsea if given the time, with Liverpool watching his progress closely.