Crystal Palace eye Disasi as Lacroix replacement

Crystal Palace are reportedly exploring a deal for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi as they prepare for the expected departure of Maxence Lacroix to Stamford Bridge.

The Eagles are believed to view the 28-year-old Frenchman as a natural replacement for Lacroix, who is reportedly closing in on a move to Chelsea.

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Disasi’s experience in the Premier League and his familiarity with London could make him an attractive option for Palace.

According to The Telegraph, talks have opened between the Eagles and the Blues over a potential transfer for Disasi.

The defender spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan at West Ham United, where he regained regular first-team football, making 16 starts in 17 appearances.