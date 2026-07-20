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Man United considering surprise move for Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr

Man United considering surprise move for Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr
Man United considering surprise move for Crystal Palace's Ismaila SarrREUTERS

Man United are reportedly interested in a surprise move for Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr.

The now 28-year-old joined Palace from Marseille back in the summer of 2024 and enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2025-26.

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Sarr scored 21 goals and provided one assist in his 45 games across all competitions as Palace won the Europe Conference League.

According to Foot Mercato, Sarr’s fine form has caught the attention of Man United, who are now considering a surprise move.

Under INEOS, United have prioritised Premier League experience having had success with the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Sarr would be more than open to the move having previously described a potential move to Old Trafford as his ‘dream’ transfer.

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Ismaila SarrCrystal PalaceManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball transfers