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Man City and Spain superstar Rodri 'dreaming' of Real Madrid transfer

Man City and Spain superstar Rodri 'dreaming' of Real Madrid transfer
Man City and Spain superstar Rodri 'dreaming' of Real Madrid transferREUTERS

Man City and Spain midfielder Rodri is reportedly 'dreaming' of a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The 30-year-old World Cup winner’s future at Man City is well and truly up in the air with his contract set to expire next summer.

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It’s been widely reported that City want to extend Rodri’s contract, but the player is yet to commit to an agreement with Enzo Maresca’s side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rodri is ‘dreaming’ of a move to Real Madrid this summer, but President Florentino Perez remains unconvinced.

Rodri was just named the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball winner, beating the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to the award after Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the final.

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