Ex-Man United boss Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to Kevin Keegan

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has saluted Kevin Keegan for building Newcastle's "greatest team" following his old rival's death aged 75.

Keegan passed away on Monday after battling cancer, with Ferguson joining the tributes for one of football's most endearing characters.

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Ferguson and Keegan were involved in a fierce battle for Premier League supremacy, with United famously pipping Newcastle to the title in 1996.

Frustrated by Ferguson's comments in the media towards the end of that tense title fight, Keegan memorably ranted at the Scot in an iconic television interview.

But despite that row, Ferguson remained friendly with former Liverpool and England striker Keegan, who earned his admiration with an impressive rebuilding job at Newcastle.

The Magpies were in danger of relegation to the third tier when Keegan took over, but he saved them from relegation before winning promotion to the Premier League in 1993.

Keegan made Newcastle so dynamic that they were dubbed "the entertainers" for an eye-catching style that pushed Ferguson's team all the way in the title race.

"I had the utmost respect for him. We had many duels when he was manager of Newcastle, but I have to say the job he did at Newcastle was fantastic," Ferguson told Track Radio on Tuesday.

"He re-energised that club and he brought that enthusiasm and fanaticism that great supporters can give. That's the job he did.

"And he also brought three great players to the club – (David) Ginola, (Faustino) Asprilla, Philippe Albert – and added a bit of class to the team, and I must say the challenges we had with Newcastle at that time at United were huge."

'Emotion and excitement'

Although Newcastle did not win the title under Keegan, who eventually quit in 1997, Ferguson believes the title runners-up were the best team in the club's history.

"Kevin carried the love of the game on his sleeve, there's no question about that, and that carried right on to the fans, to the players," he said.

"That period at Newcastle was of emotion, it was excitement. They brought these great players to the club too and they added to it, and it gave Newcastle – I think – their best ever team."

Keegan's passion boiled over in April 1996 during his emotional blast at Ferguson, whose mind games had rattled the manager, during a Sky Sports interview following a Newcastle win at Leeds.

"I've kept really quiet but I'll tell you something, he went down in my estimation when he said that," Keegan said, jabbing his finger towards the camera.

"We have not resorted to that. You can tell him (Ferguson) now, we're still fighting for this title and he's got to go to Middlesbrough and get something. And I'll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them. Love it."

Keegan's rallying cry didn't stop Newcastle blowing a 12-point lead as United took the title.

However, Ferguson revealed the pair bumped into each other at a pub near Wentworth Golf Club a few weeks after that season.

They spent the night around a piano with all thoughts of the rivalry forgotten.

"The great thing about him, he held no grudges. That was a fantastic quality he had and we had a great night," Ferguson said.

"All aside whatever happened in previous weeks, that was soon forgotten. I really respected him for that."