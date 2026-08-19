Why Alvarez’s West Ham exit for Real Sociedad suits everyone

Although there's been little movement in terms of incoming transfers at West Ham, the East London outfit have already seen Crysencio Summerville, Mateus Fernandes, Callum Wilson, Freddie Potts, Niclas Fullkrug and Axel Disasi depart the club this summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be the next to move on, with the right-back on the verge of sealing a switch to Aston Villa, and he could well be followed out of the London Stadium exit door by Edson Alvarez.

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Alvarez signing was a coup for West Ham

The defensive midfielder was announced around the same time as former director of football Tim Steidten landed Mo Kudus and other signings in 2023.

At a fee of £34m, his capture from Ajax appeared to be a coup for the Hammers, and Alvarez's initial performances in the claret and blue suggested that the club had made exactly the right decision in replacing Declan Rice with the Mexican international.

Edson Alvarez's radar graphic - Premier League 2024/25 Opta by Stats Perform

However, his form significantly dropped off, and it resulted in Alvarez being loaned to Fenerbahce for the 2025/26 season.

The Turkish giants didn't take up an option to sign him, and former club Ajax had also cooled apparent interest in the 28-year-old.

Real Sociedad keen

While he's currently back training with the East Londoners ahead of their first home game of the 2026/27 English Championship season against Charlton, Spanish giants Real Sociedad have apparently made a move to land the player.

It's understood that they too would have him on a season-long loan, with the potential for a permanent transfer at the end of the campaign.

Though the Hammers could do with his physicality and presence in the defensive midfield position, Alvarez did look laboured there on a number of occasions before being loaned out.

Indeed, the lack of pace was most notable when he was second-best to balls played into his area of the pitch, resulting in the Mexican receiving 24 yellow cards and two reds in his 73 appearances for the Irons.

No longer a fan favourite

Though one or two others received a handful more yellows in the same time frame, they had played at least 64 more games, meaning Alvarez had arguably the worst disciplinary record of any Hammers player.

Certainly not a fan favourite at the London Stadium either, a move to Sociedad would seem to appeal to all parties.

The Basques do need a defensive midfielder with the right physical characteristics to shore up that part of the pitch, but they have to be aware of Alvarez's limitations, too.

For example, he missed 33 games for Fenerbahce through injury last season. Lack of fitness, a hamstring injury and an ankle problem that eventually required surgery all contributed to him making just 12 appearances in the Super Lig, and five more in the Europa League for the Turkish giants.

Great ball recovery capabilities

Edson Alvarez - Recent player ratings Flashscore

Although his tackling success was above 50%, he did only attempt 39 in total across the 17 appearances he made, whilst 25 interceptions were reasonable without being top-tier, as were 18 clearances made.

Where he did excel, however, was in his ball recovery capabilities, winning possession back on 81 separate occasions.

As might've been expected, he wasn't shy of a one-to-one duel either, and the attempting of 176 was creditable, even if he lost more (92) than he won (84).

In a team that likes to play on the front foot and get the ball into the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal as quickly as possible, Alvarez's passing range has to be on point.

A solid 87.79% completion in that regard last season certainly points to that being another positive aspect to the Mexican's play.

A good move, if he can stay injury-free

As captain of his national team, it's clear that Alvarez has much to offer, too, and perhaps the succession of injuries has curtailed that excellence to such an extent that it has dulled his influence somewhat.

Sociedad will be hoping that lightning doesn't strike twice, and if they're able to get a deal over the line, that the player stays fit and healthy and can contribute to a successful season in LaLiga.

For the Hammers, loaning Alvarez out again, whilst not ideal, would at least give them some breathing space before hopefully being able to sell him on permanently in 12 months' time.