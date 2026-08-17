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West Ham progressing in move for Leeds' Joel Piroe as Troy Parrott talks stall

West Ham progressing in move for Leeds' Joel Piroe as Troy Parrott talks stall
West Ham progressing in move for Leeds' Joel Piroe as Troy Parrott talks stallPeter Fitzpatrick / Actionplus / Profimedia

West Ham are reportedly progressing in a deal to sign Leeds forward Joel Piroe as their move for Troy Parrott stalls.

Parrott, 24, had been West Ham’s priority target following a sensational 2025-26 with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, scoring 31 goals and providing 10 assists in 48 games.

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That move doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, however, with the Republic of Ireland international reluctant to join a Championship side.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham have now pivoted to Leeds United striker Joel Piroe, with a potential deal progressing.

The 27-year-old has agreed to join the Championship club and is awaiting the green light to travel to London to undergo a medical.

Piroe was key for Leeds during their promotion from the Championship but failed to establish himself in the Premier League, starting just two of his 16 games in the top flight last season.

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Joel PiroeTroy ParrottWest HamLeedsPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball transfers