Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a deal to sign defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from West Ham.

The 28-year-old was widely expected to leave the East London club following their relegation to the Championship last season.

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Per Fabrizio Romano, Wan-Bissaka is now on his way back to the Premier League with Aston Villa after they reached an agreement with West Ham.

It’s understood the deal will be an initial loan with an obligation to buy, with Wan-Bissaka now set to undergo his medical.

Unai Emery’s side had been keen on adding competition for Matty Cash ahead of what will be a hectic season with Champions League football for the club.