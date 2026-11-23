Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Namibia international Lawrence Doeseb from African Stars, whom they faced in the CAF Champions League earlier this season.

The 23-year-old will join the Buccaneers when the January transfer window opens.

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He can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder and will add to the attacking options available to coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

His rise has been rapid. He was playing for Eeshoke Chula Chula in the Namibian Premier Football League before joining African Stars in July 2025.

Before that, he developed his game at Kaltes Wasser Football Academy and Chelsea FC in Grootfontein, making his top-flight debut with Life Fighters in 2023.

He made his senior international debut for Namibia in June 2024, coming off the bench in a goalless draw against Angola at the COSAFA Cup in Gqeberha.

But it was in the Champions League this season that he really caught the eye.

Doeseb scored with a volley after 14 minutes as African Stars beat Gabon's AS Mangasport 2-0 in the second leg of their preliminary-round tie, overturning a first-leg deficit to advance on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

He subsequently faced Pirates in the second preliminary round, with the Soweto club winning 5-0 on aggregate. His performances reportedly impressed the Buccaneers enough for them to pursue his signature.

Doeseb is set to join a small group of Namibians to have played for Pirates, the most prominent of whom is current star Deon Hotto, who has been a key member of the side since arriving from Bidvest Wits in 2020.

Like Hotto, Doeseb is comfortable operating on the left flank.

Another Namibian, Rudolf Bester, was part of the Pirates squad that won the domestic treble in the 2011/12 season.

Theophilus 'Ronaldo' Tsowaseb also signed for Pirates from their Windhoek namesakes in January 2014, but left for Chippa United without making an official first-team appearance for the Soweto club.