Evidence Makgopa scored his first two domestic goals of the season

Evidence Makgopa scored twice after coming off the bench as Orlando Pirates secured a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in their Carling Knockout semi-final in Durban on Saturday.

Makgopa struck a half-volley in the 69th minute to open his domestic account for the season, moments after coming off the bench, adding to the two goals he scored against Namibia’s African Stars in the CAF Champions League.

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He added a second in the 75th minute after a poor back-pass from Siviwe Nkwali sent the striker one-on-one with Stellenbosch goalkeeper Nathan Garrow, and he provided an expert finish.

The goals sent defending champions Pirates into a second successive final in the competition, where they will meet the winners of the other semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs on December 12 in Cape Town.

Stellenbosch offered little going forward in a workmanlike performance that lacked quality in the final third.

Match statistics Flashscore

The result continued Pirates’ cup dominance over Stellenbosch, having also beaten them in back-to-back MTN8 finals in recent seasons.

Deon Hotto should have put Pirates in front inside the opening 10 minutes when debutant Christian Derbyshire headed the ball into his path, but the Namibian fired wide.

Hotto is the most prolific scorer in this fixture with four goals but could not add to that tally.

Pirates thought they should have had a penalty moments later when Tshepang Moremi’s shot struck the arm of Stellenbosch’s Lehlogonolo Matlou, but referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa waved play on.

Match momentum Flashscore

Stellenbosch had a penalty appeal of their own when the ball appeared to strike Derbyshire’s arm as he miscontrolled it, but again Gasa waved away the protests.

Mpho Padime had a shot straight at Stellenbosch goalkeeper Garrow early in the second period, while at the other end Bradley Grobler had a chance at the back post but could not get his shot on target, skewing the ball across goal.

Stellenbosch handed new Nigerian striker Obus Arigo an appearance just past the hour mark, but the tie was settled by another forward off the bench as Makgopa produced two expert finishes.

His double will reignite the debate over whether he should start ahead of Yamela Mbuthuma up front for the Buccaneers.