There will be a Soweto Derby in the Carling Knockout final

Elias Mokwana scored on his Kaizer Chiefs debut as the Soweto giants set up a meeting with old foes Orlando Pirates in the final of the Carling Knockout following a 2-1 extra-time win over Mamelodi Sundowns in their Last 4 clash on Sunday.

Chiefs will meet Pirates in a Soweto derby final on December 12, a tantalising prospect for fans of both clubs.

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Chiefs last won this trophy in 2010, but are the all-time record-holders with 15 titlesPirates have only ever lifted the trophy twice, but are the defending champions after winning last season.

Pule Mmodi scored in the 93rd minute to put Chiefs ahead and new signing Mokwana doubled the lead 12 minutes later with a dream debut goal.

Mokwana came on a second half substitute to prove pivotal with a clever back heel that set up Mmodi’s goal and then stealing the ball to run half the field, round goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and tuck away the second.

Mothobi Mvala netted what proved a late consolation for Sundowns with almost the final kick of the game.

Despite playing away from home it was Chiefs who had the lion’s share of the chances at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld.

Wandile Duba, who has seven goals this season, had three opportunities before the break while a rare mistake by Teboho Mokoena in the Sundowns’ midfield allowed Mfundo Vilakazi to sprint down the flank, cut inside but then scuff an excellent opportunity on the stroke of half time.

Match statistics Flashscore

The second half continued the trend of missed chances with Sundowns’ Brazilian striker Arthur Sales hitting an effort off target and then former Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba failing to slide home a back post pass.

It was only the fourth time this year that Mothiba had started a game for Sundowns – two in January and the other at the start of this season. Sales, who has had double surgery this year, was making only a third start of the campaign.

An outstretched foot from Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen denied a strong effort from Marcelo Allende’s shot from the edge of the area and there was another save to keep Iqraam Rayners at bay with 20 minutes left.

At the other end, Malibongwe Khoza made a sharp tackle to deny Vilakazi, who had again dribbled his way into the Sundowns’ box before being forced wide and having his shot blocked

Chiefs introduced new signing Mokwana along with Langelihle Phili, back from injury, in the 71st minute but it was Sundowns who should have won the game two minutes into stoppage time but had a close-in effort blocked.

Match momentum Flashscore

The last action of the 90 minutes was a freekick won by Chiefs on the edge of the Sundowns’ box which Dillon Solomons drilled into the wall and then wasted the rebound by hitting it well wide.

Three minutes into extra time Chiefs won the ball in midfield, driving it forward to Mokwana, whose clever heel set Mmodi up to finish with Williams sent the wrong way.

Then in the 115th minute an errant ball from Tashreeq Matthews was picked up by Mokwana who ran away to score a calmly taken second goal.