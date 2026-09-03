When will Tusker face Al Ahli Madani in CAF Confederation Cup?

Kenyan Premier League side Tusker FC are set to return to continental football when they take on Sudanese side Al Ahli Madani in the first preliminary round of the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup.

The campaign marks Tusker’s return to CAF competition after four years, with the Brewers last featuring on the continental stage during the 2021/22 season.

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It is also a significant return for a club with a proud history in African football. In 1994, when the club competed as Kenya Breweries FC, the Brewers reached the final of the African Cup Winners’ Cup.

More than three decades later, Tusker will head into the continental campaign with a strengthened squad and renewed ambitions under coach Juliet Mette.

When is Tusker vs Al Ahli Madani?

The Brewers will face Al Ahli Madani at the Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda on Saturday, September 5th, before hosting the Sudanese side in the return leg in Nairobi on September 12th.

The Ruaraka-based outfit has brought in a mix of experienced players and young prospects during the close season as they prepare for a demanding campaign across domestic and continental competitions.

Among the new signings is Nigerian Striker Victor Mbaoma, who joined the club from Remo Stars in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), where he was last season’s top scorer with 14 goals and four assists.

Mbaoma comes in with a rich pedigree and experience, and will be playing in East Africa for the second time, having been in Rwanda where he played for APR FC, also clinching the golden boot with a 15-goal haul.

Tusker, who will represent Kenya in the continental stage by virtue of winning the domestic FKF Cup last season, also managed to extend contracts of key players - midfielder Fabian Adikiny and forward Ian Simiyu.

The duo signed two-year contract extensions, keeping them at Ruaraka until at least 2028. According to the Tusker FC website, Adikiny made 37 appearances from a possible 40, accumulating 2,725 minutes in his second season with the Brewers.

His relentless work rate was reflected in the numbers, averaging the second-highest distance covered in the squad at 292.9 kilometres over the course of the campaign, underlining his reputation as one of the team’s midfield engines.

For Simiyu, he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in his first full season with the Brewers. Having joined midway through the 2024/25 season from Nzoia Sugar, the striker finished the campaign with eight goals and one assist in all competitions, making 32 appearances and playing 1,614 minutes.

The team also carries early-season momentum into the CAF campaign after defeating Gor Mahia 3-1 in the FKF Super Cup to claim the first trophy of the 2026/27 season.

What has Tusker coach Mette said?

Speaking during the team’s send-off to Kigali, Rwanda, KBL Marketing & Innovation Director Mark Mugisha said the return to continental football was an important milestone for the club.

“We are proud to see Tusker FC return to the continental stage. This is an opportunity for the team to build on the club’s proud history in African football and create a new chapter,” said Mugisha.

“We believe in this team and want them to compete with confidence and represent Tusker and Kenya with pride.”

Mugisha urged the team to carry the momentum from their Super Cup success into the continental campaign.

“The Super Cup was a great start to the season, but this is another level of challenge. Our message to the team is simple: go out there, compete, play your football and make Kenya proud.

“We will be behind you throughout the journey,” Mugisha added.

For Tusker coach Mette, the team’s recent competitive experience has provided valuable preparation for the demands of African football.

Tusker’s participation in the recent CECAFA tournament in Rwanda gave the new-look squad exposure to regional opposition, while the Super Cup victory over Gor Mahia provided another competitive test ahead of the CAF campaign.

Mette further emphasised the importance of building a clear identity and style of play as the team balances the immediate demands of winning with the long-term development of its young players.

“We have a new cycle for the club. We have brought in experienced players who can provide leadership, alongside young players who have potential and are part of the project. We have to win, but we also have to develop these young players,” said Mette.

The coach added the team’s focus is not only on progressing from the opening round, but also on building a side capable of competing consistently at continental level.

“For me, the long term is more important. We have to have a proper identity, a type of play and a style of play. We must be strong and respect our principles. This is how we win in the long term,” added the French tactician.

Tusker captain Aboud Omar, who is another new signing from Kenya Police FC, said: “We are well prepared. Playing in CECAFA and winning the Super Cup showed us what to expect at this level. Keeping a clean sheet gives us a big advantage.

“We know it will be a tough game, but we are going for a win to make the return leg easier for our fans at home.”

The Al Ahli Madani tie will provide the first test of that approach, with Tusker looking to make a strong start in Kigali before returning home for the second leg.