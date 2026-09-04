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Real Madrid lineup v Real Betis: Confirmed team news as Mourinho plans Silva start at Real Betis

Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva.
Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva.Reuters

Real Madrid take on Real Betis at the Estadio La Cartuja tonight with the visitors looking to make it four wins from four at the start of the 2026/27 LaLiga season.

Los Blancos have won their opening three games against Real Sociedad, Espanyol and Malaga as part of a perfect run of form under returning boss Jose Mourinho. 

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Mourinho has hit the ground running in his first few weeks back in the Spanish capital as he aims to win LaLiga at the club after losing out to Barcelona in the last two campaigns.

Barca have also won three from three so far and Mourinho's team selection against Betis will also be balanced against the start of his UEFA Champions League campaign on September 8th - at home to Inter Milan.

Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavniga and Arda Guler are all suspended for that game, due to bans carrying over from last season, and the trio could start in Andalucia.

Real Madrid news v Real Betis

Those suspensions offer Mourinho a chance to rest certain players with Jude Bellingham potentially benched to keep him fresh for Inter.

Bellingham has been superb for Real Madrid so far this season, with two goals from midfield, but he's still returning to full fitness following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A clash with Betis also pits Mourinho against his former Tottenham forward Troy Parrott - who he famously questioned over his ability to make it at the highest level. 

Real Madrid predicted line up

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Silva, Camavinga; Guler, Diaz, Vini Jr; Mbappe.

Real Madrid v Real Betis kick off time

Mourinho's charges kick off at 20:00pm UK time on the 4th September 2026.

Key Stat

Real Madrid have struggled on the road at Betis in recent years with no win in their last four league visits stretching back to a 1-0 victory in 2021.

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LaLigaBernardo SilvaBetisReal Madrid

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