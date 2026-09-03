Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Liverpool lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks to make debut

The 10 free agents who are still without a club including Sancho, Sterling, Pogba and Alaba

Arsenal were "offered" Malick Fofana but Mikel Arteta shutdown the deal due to one thing

Most read on Flashscore News

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for Turkey move, Al Hilal announce Martinelli

Antonsen seals comeback-win against rising Chinese star as favorites crash out in Shenzhen

'I'm going to take some long breaks': Alcaraz warns packed schedule fuelling injuries

Aguero backs Jesus to shine at Barcelona: 'He can easily score 10 or 15 goals'

South Africa striker Foster joins Houston Dynamo on loan

Lyle Foster hopes to revive his fortunes in Houston
Lyle Foster hopes to revive his fortunes in HoustonEMILEE CHINN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

South Africa striker Lyle Foster celebrated his 26th birthday on Thursday by signing a loan deal with Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo.

Foster will stay in Houston until June 2027, having fallen out of favour at English Championship side Burnley.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He joins Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Puso Dithejane (both Chicago Fire), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United) and Tylon Smith (New England Revolution) as South Africans currently plying their trade in the MLS.

“Lyle presents another powerful, mobile forward to our attacking group,” said Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad in a statement. “He threatens the space behind the back line, links play well and brings the work rate and intensity that we demand without the ball.

“Lyle’s experience in the Premier League and on the international stage will strengthen our group, and we are excited to welcome him to Houston as we prepare for a strong finish to the season.”

Foster made 89 league appearances and scored 11 goals in four seasons at Burnley, though he was often used in a wide attacking role.

He recorded three goals and two assists in 26 Premier League appearances during the 2025/26 season, but could not help his side avoid relegation.

Lyle Foster's career
Lyle Foster's careerFlashscore

Houston currently sit second in the Western Conference with 39 points and a 12-7-3 (W-L-D) record, the highest points total in team history through 22 matches.

Foster came through the youth ranks at Orlando Pirates and made his professional debut as a 16-year-old. He later joined Monaco in France and had spells in Portugal with Vitória Guimarães and in Belgium with Westerlo.

He was South Africa’s first-choice striker going into the 2026 World Cup, but had a poor opening game against co-hosts Mexico and was not used again as the side reached the round of 32.

Houston Dynamos standings
Houston Dynamos standingsFlashscore

Meanwhile, another Bafana midfielder, Luke le Roux, was released by English Championship side Portsmouth and is now a free agent.

“Luke has been a pleasure to work with over the past year and never let us down when called upon,” Pompey coach John Mousinho told the club’s website. “Hopefully, he will now be able to find more regular first-team football at a new club, and we all wish him the very best for the future.”

Mentions
MLSLyle FosterHouston DynamoBurnleyChicago FireMinnesota UnitedNew England RevolutionPortsmouthLuke Le RouxFootball transfers

Related Articles

Colorado Rapids agree shock deal to sign Morgan Whittaker from Middlesbrough

DONE DEAL: Largie Ramazani joins Championship Burnley from Leeds United

Burnley closing in on deal for Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani