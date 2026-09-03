South Africa striker Foster joins Houston Dynamo on loan

South Africa striker Lyle Foster celebrated his 26th birthday on Thursday by signing a loan deal with Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo.

Foster will stay in Houston until June 2027, having fallen out of favour at English Championship side Burnley.

Advertisement Advertisement

He joins Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Puso Dithejane (both Chicago Fire), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United) and Tylon Smith (New England Revolution) as South Africans currently plying their trade in the MLS.

“Lyle presents another powerful, mobile forward to our attacking group,” said Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad in a statement. “He threatens the space behind the back line, links play well and brings the work rate and intensity that we demand without the ball.

“Lyle’s experience in the Premier League and on the international stage will strengthen our group, and we are excited to welcome him to Houston as we prepare for a strong finish to the season.”

Foster made 89 league appearances and scored 11 goals in four seasons at Burnley, though he was often used in a wide attacking role.

He recorded three goals and two assists in 26 Premier League appearances during the 2025/26 season, but could not help his side avoid relegation.

Lyle Foster's career Flashscore

Houston currently sit second in the Western Conference with 39 points and a 12-7-3 (W-L-D) record, the highest points total in team history through 22 matches.

Foster came through the youth ranks at Orlando Pirates and made his professional debut as a 16-year-old. He later joined Monaco in France and had spells in Portugal with Vitória Guimarães and in Belgium with Westerlo.

He was South Africa’s first-choice striker going into the 2026 World Cup, but had a poor opening game against co-hosts Mexico and was not used again as the side reached the round of 32.

Houston Dynamos standings Flashscore

Meanwhile, another Bafana midfielder, Luke le Roux, was released by English Championship side Portsmouth and is now a free agent.

“Luke has been a pleasure to work with over the past year and never let us down when called upon,” Pompey coach John Mousinho told the club’s website. “Hopefully, he will now be able to find more regular first-team football at a new club, and we all wish him the very best for the future.”