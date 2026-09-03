Orlando Pirates land Nkota loan return from Al Ettifaq

Orlando Pirates have confirmed they have re-signed Bafana Bafana winger Mohau Nkota on loan from Saudi Arabia side Al Ettifaq, adding to their attacking options on the right wing.

The 21-year-old spent the last season at the Saudi club, debuting there last August and playing in 21 league games, with 16 starts and five substitute appearances. He scored two goals in his opening two months at the club but after October did not find the net again.

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Nkota went to the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana but did not play after the second group game against Angola. He then had a knee injury which saw him fall out of the Bafana Bafana squad and miss out on the World Cup.

Prior to leaving for Saudi Arabia, Nkota had a breakthrough 2024-25 season at Pirates with seven goals and five assists in 39 appearances (29 starts) in all competitions.

His creativity and goals from midfield will be welcome with Pirates having lost Relebohile Mofokeng to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

Pirates are next in action when they travel to Mauritius to face Le Cure Waves in the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Sunday.