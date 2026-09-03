Arsenal make Arteta contract extension their next big priority

Now that the transfer window is closed, attention will fall back onto Mikel Arteta and his own contract situation.

The Arsenal manager has not yet extended his deal, which expires in 2027. He arrived at the club in December 2019 and is now the Premier League’s longest-serving manager, making the next decision over his future an increasingly significant one.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a summer in which his focus was firmly on strengthening the squad, it is anticipated that we could see a repeat of what happened two years ago.

Arteta signed his last extension in September 2024, on the back of the transfer window, and there have been intermittent talks over his future since the beginning of this year.

Duscussions have been ongoing but there has been no sense of urgency from Arteta to get the deal done. At the end of last season, his focus was on results and success, and then, once that campaign was over, attention turned towards the summer transfer window and the players Arsenal needed to take the next step.

But with the window now closed, this is a time for Arteta to become the priority.

His last two contract extensions have both been three-year deals, and it could be that pattern repeats itself.

He has always indicated his love for the project, and even some frustration in the market this summer should not have changed that feeling too much.

Arsenal are looking to retain their Premier League title this season and showed their backing for Arteta in the summer by signing Bruno Guimaraes, a player he is a huge admirer of.

They also made Piero Hincapie's loan deal permanent and added left-sided forward Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa and Illan Meslier after his Leeds United contract expired.

But they did not quite get the level-raiser Arteta ultimately dreamed about.

After losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta said: "We want to reach another level... and we’re going to have to show that ambition." Arsenal tried to do that in the transfer market.

They wanted Morgan Rogers, only for Chelsea to beat them to his signing from Aston Villa. They attempted to take advantage of the uncertainty around Vinicius Jr's future at Real Madrid. They wanted Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

Yet the very high-level attacking signing Arteta wanted never arrived.

That search was not something taking place without his involvement. Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have a good relationship, and the manager remained integral to the conversations that took place throughout the summer as they tried to find the player capable of elevating Arsenal to another level. They just never managed to unlock the perfect deal.

Now that the transfer window is over, the squad has been assembled, and the focus can return to the manager himself.

Arteta has spent the best part of the year prioritising Arsenal's progress over his own situation. He wanted to make the team better, to build on last season's title success and to give the club the best possible chance of competing again on every front.

Now it is his turn to put pen to paper.