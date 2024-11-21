West Ham include Terzic on shortlist as Lopetegui under pressure

West Ham United Julen Lopetegui is entering a crunch period in his time at the club.

The Spaniard could find that he is soon out of a job if results do not improve.

The Hammers had expected to contend for a European spot after a big summer spending spree.

According to The Guardian, senior figures at the club will give Lopetegui one more chance.

They have come up with a managerial shortlist should he be fired in the next two or three weeks.

Managers on their radar include ex-Borussia Dortmund boss and former West Ham assistant coach Edin Terzic, former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand, ex-Benfica and PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt, and Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness.

For his part, Hoeness stated recently that he will be staying at Stuttgart for the rest of the season.

