Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Arsenal ready to sell senior trio

West Ham include Terzic on shortlist as Lopetegui under pressure

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham include Terzic on shortlist as Lopetegui under pressure
West Ham include Terzic on shortlist as Lopetegui under pressureAction Plus
West Ham United Julen Lopetegui is entering a crunch period in his time at the club.

The Spaniard could find that he is soon out of a job if results do not improve.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Hammers had expected to contend for a European spot after a big summer spending spree.

According to The Guardian, senior figures at the club will give Lopetegui one more chance.

They have come up with a managerial shortlist should he be fired in the next two or three weeks.

Managers on their radar include ex-Borussia Dortmund boss and former West Ham assistant coach Edin Terzic, former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand, ex-Benfica and PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt, and Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness.

For his part, Hoeness stated recently that he will be staying at Stuttgart for the rest of the season.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Lopetegui JulenWest HamVfB StuttgartDortmundBenficaPSVFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Pearce says West Ham must keep faith in Lopetegui
Van Nistelrooy linked with West Ham
West Ham chiefs make new call on Lopetegui