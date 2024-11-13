West Ham chiefs make new call on Lopetegui

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham United head coach Julen Lopetegui is expected to be given a stay of execution this week.

The Spaniard is not going to lose his job during the international break, but is in hot water.

The Hammers want to see an immediate and drastic improvement in displays and results.

Lopetegui’s team were booed off on Saturday, when they drew 0-0 with Everton in the Premier League.

Per talkSPORT, West Ham did come close to sacking Lopetegui, but have stayed their hand.

He took over from veteran head coach David Moyes in the summer, but the team has struggled.

