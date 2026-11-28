Bowen was injured as West Ham beat Stoke in the Championship

West Ham overcame the loss of captain Jarrod Bowen to injury as Konstantinos Mavropanos's header beat Stoke 1-0 to give Scott Parker his first win as Hammers boss on Saturday.

The visitors missed the chance to go top of the table at the London Stadium as a first defeat in eight games for Stoke means there is a four-way tie at the summit on 35 points.

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England international Bowen was forced to leave the field with a right ankle injury after just 10 minutes.

But West Ham ended a six-game winless run when Mavropanos powered home from Arne Engels's corner 19 minutes from time.

"We just had to get a result that will give everybody a little bit of air now," said Parker. "And something to build on."

Leaders Middlesbrough's 2-0 defeat to Southampton on Friday opened the door to the chasing pack at the top of the table.

Wolves also failed to take their chance to go outright top after a 0-0 draw at managerless Lincoln.

West Brom climbed into third alongside the top two and Stoke as Jimmy-Jay Morgan's late goal earned a 1-0 win over 10-man Bristol City.

Standings Flashscore

Birmingham also missed the chance to go joint-top after James Beadle's first-half red card cost them in a 4-2 home defeat to Bolton.

Christoph Klarer had put the Blues in front before goalkeeper Beadle saw red for handling outside his box.

Samuel Illing-Junior equalised and Ruben Rodrigues put Bolton in front either side of half-time.

August Priske levelled for Birmingham but Atsuki Ito and a late Ethan Laird own goal snatched victory for Bolton.

Burnley secured a rare 1-0 win at Millwall to edge closer to survival.

The Clarets set a new record for the longest run without a home league win in English football with a midweek defeat to Birmingham.

A return to the road helped Fabio Celestini win for the first time in six games in charge as Jaydon Banel's deflected strike earned all three points.

"It's special at every club, but I think in this moment it's a special sensation and I'm very happy for the team," said Celestini.