Rennes close in on Ait-Boudlal contract extension

Stade Rennais are reportedly nearing an agreement to extend Moroccan defender Abdelhamid Ait-Boudlal's contract despite previous interest from Premier League side Fulham.

According to reports, negotiations have reached the final stages, with both parties making positive progress towards a renewal.

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The 20-year-old began the campaign alongside Charlie Cresswell in central defence but struggled to replicate his impressive performances from last season.

His inconsistent displays attracted criticism from manager Franck Haise, while Anthony Rouault subsequently earned increased playing time.

However, Ait-Boudlal has since regained prominence in the squad, strengthening Rennes' determination to secure his long-term future.

The Morocco international's existing contract expires in June 2028, although the duration of the proposed extension remains undisclosed.