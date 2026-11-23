Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker wants to stay at the club beyond the expiry of his current contract at the end of the 2026/27 season.

The Brazilian star has been linked with a move back to his native country with Flamengo one of the clubs eyeing up a potential offer.

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However, there has not been a formal proposal sent from Rio de Janeiro, despite the possible option to land the 34-year-old as a free agent.

Alisson's high wages are also an issue, and the former AS Roma is prioritising a renewal, as extension talks roll on.

"Yes, I want to stay. I'm focused on playing every game, but in my mind I'm happy to stay."

However, the club are rumoured to be undecided on the situation, and their offer could include a salary cut.

That stand off has brought Serie A champions Inter Milan into with Tuttosport claiming they are prepared to offer him a two-year deal at the San Siro.

Alisson has made over 350 club appearances since joining the Reds back in 2018 - and he's won two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown as their No.1.