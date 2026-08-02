Real Madrid goalkeeper Gonzalez makes permanent Sevilla switch

Sevilla have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to permanently sign goalkeeper Francisco Javier Gonzalez Perez, who has agreed a contract until June 2031.

The 21-year-old joined Real Madrid’s academy from CyD Leonesa in 2022.

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He progressed through the ranks, featuring for Real Madrid C and Castilla while also earning first-team call-ups.

Gonzalez made his senior debut in the 2024-25 season against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu and made 19 Castilla appearances that campaign.

Last season, he played 28 matches for Castilla, helping them reach the promotion play-offs.

Internationally, Gonzalez has represented Spain from Under-19 level and won the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

He also featured at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and has since made three appearances for Spain Under-21s during Euro 2027 qualifying.