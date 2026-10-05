Vieira reviews Senegal performance following Comoros victory

Senegal coach Patrick Vieira has discussed the performance of the national team after they defeated Comoros 1-0 in a FIFA international friendly at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

After making several changes to the starting XI, Vieira saw the Lions of Teranga benefit from a first-half goal from Manchester City winger Iliman Ndiaye to carry the day.

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Among the notable changes from Vieira were captain Kalidou Koulibaly starting alongside Mamadou Sarr in central defence, assisted by Nobel Mendy.

This was Vieira’s second victory since taking charge of the Senegal national team. The friendly came after Senegal had played two matches in their opening round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Senegal secured a 1-1 draw against Mozambique, before recovering in matchday two to edge out Ethiopia 1-0.

‘There’s still work to be done’

Speaking after the game, Vieira said, as quoted by Wiw Sports: “The overall assessment is very positive. In this match against Comoros, I think we're making progress with the game plan we want to implement.

“We were well-disciplined in adhering to the structure we wanted to establish. We managed to create chances, but we also conceded a few counter-attacks. There’s still work to be done. Overall, I’m satisfied with the team's performance.”

Vieira added: “Organising this friendly match was also about gaining more certainty regarding the playing style we want to implement.

“I tried some players in different positions, but overall, their commitment was extraordinary. A foundation and a base are being laid to try and capitalise on our opportunities.

“We had some dangerous situations in this match. There’s still work to be done. We can be more aggressive in the final third.

“We can play further forward to penetrate that dangerous area more effectively. But, in the game plan I’m going to implement, I’ve seen clear progress towards the structure I want to see.

“But we have to convert our chances when we create them.”

Senegal group is thriving

“This group dynamic existed before I arrived,” added Vieira. “I found a group that really gets along well. They genuinely enjoy being together.

“There’s a new coach with a new game plan, but the way they’re embracing it - they’re focused and ask questions - is a sign that this group is thriving. They’re eager to improve and compete, to reach the highest level.

“This group is very fortunate because they have positive leaders, both on and off the field. The atmosphere and ambience within this team are extraordinary.

“And that’s what I really liked. There’s a solid foundation. But we need to work and improve those details that will help us be more ambitious and stronger.”

Vieira further defended the performances of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly. He said: “They demonstrated their experience and individual quality.

“They put the team first. We’re talking about two players who are currently playing at the highest level and have been for several years.

“They’re competing for a spot. If they’re here, it’s because they have the qualities and values to bring to this team. Performances like that will make my choices even more difficult.”

Senegal are second in Group J with four points, the same number as leaders Mozambique; Sudan are third on three while Ethiopia are last without a point.