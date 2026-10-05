England boss Tuchel: Captain Kane 'built differently' ahead of Ballon d'Or vote

Thomas Tuchel said England captain Harry Kane is driven by a burning desire for milestone moments as the striker prepares to equal his country's appearance record against the Czech Republic.

Kane will draw level with former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton on 125 caps if he plays in Tuesday's Nations League match at Wembley.

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It will be the latest landmark in the 33-year-old's remarkable career.

Kane is already well established as England's record goalscorer, taking his tally to 89 with a double in Saturday's 7-0 win in Croatia.

He also became Tottenham's all-time leading scorer with 280 goals before leaving the Premier League club to join Bayern Munich in 2023.

Kane has hit new heights since moving Bayern, breaking a 49-year record in September when he became the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals, in his 98th league game.

England boss Tuchel believes Kane's sustained success has been fuelled by a fierce competitive streak that pushes him to keep chasing more records.

"I think all these number nines in the world, no matter in which league or in youth football, they are built a little bit differently," Tuchel told reporters on Monday.

"They not only do it so that their team wins, but they also do it for themselves, they do it for the records.

"How many can I score, how many can I assist, who is the best scorer in the league, who do I have to overtake, where is the next record?

"You will not find any goalscorer of this calibre who has not these individual goals set up and pushing him to the limit. So that is what drives him. That's how Harry is built."

After failing to land a single trophy with Tottenham, Kane has already won two Bundesliga titles during his time in Munich.

His impressive form in 2026 has made him a contender to win the Ballon d'Or later in October.

"I'm not sure if I have any more words, because I feel like he scores all the time, he plays fantastic and he's in the shortlist for (the) Ballon d'Or," Tuchel said.

"It's just everything he does, he does it on the highest level, and he does it consecutively.

"Since he takes this major role for Bayern Munich, he found a new level, and it's on and off the pitch highest level."

Tuchel will be without Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa against the Czechs after the injured pair withdrew from the squad.

Scott, who made his first England start against Croatia, has a thigh problem that will reportedly rule him out for two months.

"I can understand that Bournemouth are not happy because they lose a key player," Tuchel said.

"But I can just say that from the moment we took the decision (to play him) there was absolutely no risk apparent to me or our physical staff. It's a one-off."

England are second in group A3 of the Nations League on six points, three behind leaders Spain.